Lam Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

