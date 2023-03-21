Lam Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

