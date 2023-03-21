Lam Group Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 622,331 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 461,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 374,936 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,471,000 after buying an additional 304,540 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 222,326 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

AVDE opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

