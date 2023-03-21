Lam Group Inc. Invests $379,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 218,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IJR stock opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.47.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

