Lam Group Inc. Invests $5.85 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.