Lam Group Inc. Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $153.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

