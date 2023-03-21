Lam Group Inc. Makes New $553,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.