Lam Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 801 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

META stock opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $512.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

