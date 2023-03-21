Lam Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,499 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.9 %

BA opened at $204.77 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

