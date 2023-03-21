Lam Group Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $204.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.