Lam Group Inc. Takes $3.57 Million Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 3.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVRE. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4,821.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

