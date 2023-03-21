Lam Group Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,192,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,379,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,696,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 638,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 703,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 543,897 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

