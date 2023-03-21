Lam Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 6.8% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

