Lam Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 216,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $613,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $363.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

