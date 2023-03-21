Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Linde by 1,809.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $338.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

