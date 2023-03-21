Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LULU. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.60 and a 200 day moving average of $321.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

