Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LULU. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.23.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.60 and a 200 day moving average of $321.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
