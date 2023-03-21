Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

XOM stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

