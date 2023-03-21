MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

