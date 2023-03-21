Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $657,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

