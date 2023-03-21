Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 491 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average of $169.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

