Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 154.67 ($1.90).

A number of brokerages have commented on MKS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 144.05 ($1.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 960.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

