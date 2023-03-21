MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.