MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.