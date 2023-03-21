MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.95. The stock has a market cap of $639.73 billion, a PE ratio of 148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

