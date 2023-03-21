MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,198 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SLB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

