McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.10. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

