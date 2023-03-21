Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Cut by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

