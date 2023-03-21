Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 664,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MRK opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

