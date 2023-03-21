Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CHD opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

