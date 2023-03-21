Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $179,000 Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 164.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $754,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 451.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 344,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 281,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,012,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 185,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 19.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,424,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 399,130 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of IMGN opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $888.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

