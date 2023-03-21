Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $254,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

