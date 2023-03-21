Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $273,000 Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 76.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 298,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129,139 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 227,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

