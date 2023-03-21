Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $297,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,465,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

