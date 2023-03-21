Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $203,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,489,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Waters by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Waters by 1,012.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $300.51 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.23 and its 200-day moving average is $317.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

