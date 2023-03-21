Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $309,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 225.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.8 %

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $81.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

