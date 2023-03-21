Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Community Bank System stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $72.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

