Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Celanese by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 148,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

