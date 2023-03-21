Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,534 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

ASTE stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $879.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

