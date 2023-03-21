Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 571 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.42 per share, with a total value of $50,769.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.