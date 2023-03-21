Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 646 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day moving average is $118.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.