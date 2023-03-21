Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $221,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.8 %

Flowserve stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

