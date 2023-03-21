Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

NDAQ opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

