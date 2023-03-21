Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.4 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

