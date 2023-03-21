Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock opened at $198.18 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

