Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 3,105 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

