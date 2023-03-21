Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

