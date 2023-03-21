Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PM opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

