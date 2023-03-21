Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 36,735 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 146.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 356,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 78,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

