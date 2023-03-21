Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 6,755 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $51,181,100. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.22.

NVIDIA stock opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $639.73 billion, a PE ratio of 148.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.95. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

