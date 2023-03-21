Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 174,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 57,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

